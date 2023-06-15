Close
NUGGETS

Nuggets rookie Christian Braun kept things rolling after the parade

Jun 15, 2023, 5:56 PM

Christian Braun...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun had a great time at the team’s championship parade on Thursday.

The rookie quickly lost his shirt during the party and was happily taking beverages from fans and dishing out high fives along the route.

Braun appeared to cut his hand at one point, but that didn’t stop him. He was the first one introduced at the rally at Civic Center Park and the crowd went wild.

Denver’s spark-plug, and the man who helped them win Game 3 of the NBA Finals, apparently wanted to keep the fun going. After the official festivities ended he was spotted at a couple different local establishments.

Look at that! Just like Aaron Gordon after Monday night’s clinching win, Braun appears to be a man of the people. He even was sporting the WWE belt the Nuggets were gifted as champs.

We’ll see what’s next for Braun tonight and this offseason, but also next year. The former Kansas star should get even more minutes, as Denver looks to go back-to-back.

