Nuggets rookie Christian Braun kept things rolling after the parade

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun had a great time at the team’s championship parade on Thursday.

The rookie quickly lost his shirt during the party and was happily taking beverages from fans and dishing out high fives along the route.

Christian Braun & Peyton Watson hyping up the Denver crowd during the Nuggets championship parade 🙌 (via @nuggets)pic.twitter.com/kz39hCZ4Y2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

A shirtless Christian Braun takes a beer broken on Collin Gillespie’s head and (sort of) chugs it 😂 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/G8W9FI8mmN — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) June 15, 2023

Braun appeared to cut his hand at one point, but that didn’t stop him. He was the first one introduced at the rally at Civic Center Park and the crowd went wild.

Denver’s spark-plug, and the man who helped them win Game 3 of the NBA Finals, apparently wanted to keep the fun going. After the official festivities ended he was spotted at a couple different local establishments.

Well Christian Braun randomly showed up at Jackson’s… pic.twitter.com/AVQ1rUUvPu — Sackor (@StrongBad328) June 15, 2023

came to charge my phone and ran into christian braun pic.twitter.com/xQuDMHiJIR — ana 🏆💍 (@murray_flurry) June 15, 2023

Look at that! Just like Aaron Gordon after Monday night’s clinching win, Braun appears to be a man of the people. He even was sporting the WWE belt the Nuggets were gifted as champs.

We’ll see what’s next for Braun tonight and this offseason, but also next year. The former Kansas star should get even more minutes, as Denver looks to go back-to-back.

***