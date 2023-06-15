Fire truck carrying Jokic and Murray involved in parade accident

Amongst all of the revelry in downtown Denver on Thursday morning, there was a scary scene during the Nuggets championship parade. Near the very end of the parade route, a law-enforcement officer was struck by one of the fire trucks in the parade.

A fire truck carrying MVP Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray struck a police officer during the Denver Nuggets championship parade today, causing serious injuries. https://t.co/1z3FSnnFgR pic.twitter.com/1ZugBfYITl — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 15, 2023

According to reports, the officer was pinned under the fire truck. The driver didn’t know what was happening and couldn’t hear the cries for help given the crowd noise. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who was riding on the right side of the truck’s front end, reportedly spotted the distressed officer and signaled for help.

The officer was transported to Denver Health for treatment. No further reports as to the extent of the injuries have been provided, although some witnesses described the scene as “grizzly.”

Jokic and Murray were transferred to a SWAT vehicle, which transported the two players to The City and County Building for the Nuggets championship rally.

