At a Sean Payton minicamp, there will be no field day

Jun 14, 2023, 4:58 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

Sean Payton...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Downtown Denver will be in the mood to party Thursday.

But out in the suburbs, the Broncos will be in the mood to work.

Sean Payton’s team will conclude its three-day mandatory minicamp with a final offseason practice Thursday morning. And that means actual work.

No Field Day. The staple of the Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett eras is out at Centura Health Training Center. And unlike a slew of other teams, Payton won’t wipe the last day of offseason work off of the schedule.

Some teams — including the Miami Dolphins — excised entire weeks from the schedule this spring.

Not Payton.

“We have a practice,” Payton said following Wednesday’s minicamp session.

“Now, the time constraints tomorrow are much different. Basically, there’s X number of hours they give you for three days. We took the big chunks yesterday and today. [Thursday] will be a much shorter practice, but it will be practice.”

When the Broncos convene Thursday, a goal will be to clean up some bobbles of recent practices. Payton noted that practice Wednesday got “a little chippy,” which led to him gathering the team for one of his customary in-practice huddles.

“The message is, ‘Look, we’ve got to understand what we’re trying to accomplish as a team,’” Payton said.

“Look, it’s always a challenge for the O- and D-linemen. And we also have to be able to understand discipline-wise how to get to the edge, but not cross the line. And so, games come up. We saw it last year, playoff run. I referenced a Cincinnati Bengals penalty late [in the AFC Championship Game]. You’ve got to train yourself mentally to get on to the next play. And that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

And for the Broncos, the lessons will continue for one final day before a six-week break.

