Broncos DC Joseph says he got fired because he didn’t win, wasn’t personal

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is back.

Well, he has been for several months, but he finally spoke with the media at mandatory mini-camp on Wednesday.

Joseph was Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018 and it didn’t go well. He posted a 11-21 record and was fired after two seasons. He spent the previous four year as DC with the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Broncos haven’t faired any better since Joseph left, cycling through Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett at head coach, before now settling on Super Bowl winner Sean Payton.

“It was basically just welcome back and it’s good to see you and let’s win some football games.” Joseph said “Obviously, in this business guys, you move around and you kind of change jobs often, but to come back to Denver was special for me. It’s good to be back.”

Some in Broncos Country have wondered over the years if “VJ” got a fair shake, only being allowed two years at the helm. It’s not like anyone else has had success since. Joseph said that’s not the case.

“It was a fair process. It’s a league of winning, so if you don’t win, there’s gonna be change. So, it was never personal for me. I came here and I worked my butt off and it didn’t work. I’m back now and that’s my focus, to play great defense for Sean and to win games,” Joseph said.

It’s a great answer from VJ and one Broncos fans should get behind. Yeah, it didn’t work the first time around, but nothing has worked since Super Bowl 50.

Joseph has a great defensive mind — and this time with him and Payton together — hopefully Denver will have a lot more success on both sides of the ball.

***