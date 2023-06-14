Close
NUGGETS

Two Denver Nuggets starters serve nuggets at local fast-food joint

Jun 14, 2023, 12:20 PM

Michael Porter Jr....

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets finally had a crossover event with chicken nuggets.

After winning the franchise a title for the first time ever earlier this week, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped out at a Raising Cane’s in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

Nuggets fans turned Caniacs, or maybe they already liked the chicken chain, with hundreds of folks showing up to get severed by crew members MPJ and KCP.

After KCP made one of the biggest plays in Nuggets history, stealing a ball from Jimmy Butler to clinch the win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he’s certainly earned a chicken dinner for his winner-winner of a play, or in this case a chicken lunch. And MPJ was huge throughout much of the playoffs and his sized played a key factor in cooling the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets went 16-4 en route to the 2023 NBA championship, beating Minnesota, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Miami. Behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with KCP, MPJ and Aaron Gordon filling out the starting five for all 20 playoff games, the Nuggets could be set for years to come.

