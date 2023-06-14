The start of a Denver dynasty? Oddsmakers like Nuggets to repeat

Could a dynasty be brewing when it comes to the Denver Nuggets?

Fresh off their first NBA title, the team’s leaders made it immediately clear postgame they’re not aiming for just one championship.

“We’re not satisfied with one, we want more,” head coach Michael Malone said on the celebratory stage after the game.

“I got three more on my mind,” GM Calvin Booth said in the locker room to Denver Sports and other media.

And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas appear to agree. They think the Nuggets’ brass could be on to something, setting Denver as the early favorites to repeat and win the 2023-24 title.

One local website has the Nuggets at +500 to take the championship again, the best odds in the NBA. That means a $100 wager would net $500. Meanwhile, the Celtics sit at +600, while the Bucks are +700 and the Suns and Lakers are both +1000.

Teams like the 76ers (+1200), Clippers (+1600), Warriors (+1600) and Heat (+1600) follow next.

The Nuggets are going to return their entire starting five next year, with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all under contract. Even sixth man Bruce Brown, who many expect to leave, made it clear he wants to come back. Rookie Christian Braun will of course be in a Denver uniform as well.

That’s pretty much the team’s entire rotation, so it makes sense why the wise guys think the Nuggets can do it again. This doesn’t feel like a fluky, one time thing.

This feels like Denver is here to stay at or near the top of the NBA world for a long time.

