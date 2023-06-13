Close
COFFEE BREAK

A day to celebrate

Jun 13, 2023, 1:06 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

The Denver Nuggets are your 2023 NBA Champions! Hear the behind the scenes stories, what happened in the locker room, and more!

Coffee Break

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Will today be the day for the Nuggets?

Can the Nuggets get the win in Game 5 to bring home their first title? If they do, our guess for when the parade is plus who will pop off tonight.

2 days ago

Frank Clark...

Rachel Vigil

It’s tradition at this point

Nuggets, Nichushkin, Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, ask us anything! Good thing it's Friday and you don't *actually* have to work cause we have a TON of news to get to!

5 days ago

Michael Porter Jr....

Rachel Vigil

And so begin the MPJ trade rumors

The Nuggets heard Michael Malone loud and clear! Is it realistic to expect the same type of numbers in Game 4? Plus is Denver really the best landing spot for Dalvin Cook?

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic NBA Finals...

Rachel Vigil

“You really really like us”

"You like us! You really really like us!" The NBA Finals ratings are out and they don't disappoint.

8 days ago

Aaron Gordon Jeff Green...

Rachel Vigil

No need to panic… yet

Did the Heat figure out the blueprint to beating the Nuggets or did the Nuggets give away a game?

9 days ago

Jamal Murray, NBA Finals...

Rachel Vigil

We will see adjustments from the Heat

Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home have gone on to win the series 77.6% of the time 😏 We're not getting too ahead of ourselves just yet, but what adjustments do we think the Heat will make in Game 2?

12 days ago

