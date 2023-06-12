Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Will today be the day for the Nuggets?

Jun 12, 2023, 12:09 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Can the Nuggets get the win in Game 5 to bring home their first title? If they do, our guess for when the parade is plus who will pop off tonight.

Coffee Break

Frank Clark...

Rachel Vigil

It’s tradition at this point

Nuggets, Nichushkin, Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, ask us anything! Good thing it's Friday and you don't *actually* have to work cause we have a TON of news to get to!

4 days ago

Michael Porter Jr....

Rachel Vigil

And so begin the MPJ trade rumors

The Nuggets heard Michael Malone loud and clear! Is it realistic to expect the same type of numbers in Game 4? Plus is Denver really the best landing spot for Dalvin Cook?

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic NBA Finals...

Rachel Vigil

“You really really like us”

"You like us! You really really like us!" The NBA Finals ratings are out and they don't disappoint.

7 days ago

Aaron Gordon Jeff Green...

Rachel Vigil

No need to panic… yet

Did the Heat figure out the blueprint to beating the Nuggets or did the Nuggets give away a game?

8 days ago

Jamal Murray, NBA Finals...

Rachel Vigil

We will see adjustments from the Heat

Teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home have gone on to win the series 77.6% of the time 😏 We're not getting too ahead of ourselves just yet, but what adjustments do we think the Heat will make in Game 2?

11 days ago

Michael Malone Nikola Jokic...

Rachel Vigil

It all begins tonight

The Denver Nuggets will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals TODAY. I repeat! THE DENVER NUGGETS WILL PLAY IN GAME 1 OF THE NBA FINALS TODAY!!

12 days ago

Will today be the day for the Nuggets?