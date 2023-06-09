Heat give out laughably bad rally towels at Game 4 of NBA Finals

The Miami Heat’s rally towels for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night could end up as a collector’s item one day.

It would be fans of the Denver Nuggets that want one.

For some reason, the Miami marketing department decided it’d be a good idea to list every team they’ve beaten thus far with a line through their city name, followed by Denver. If the Heat never get it done against the Nuggets, that line will never be drawn.

Oh man, the amount of “Old Takes Exposed” liability on these bad boys is quite high. Some folks in Denver media immediately took to social media to roast the promotional giveaway.

These towels will still be accurate next week pic.twitter.com/rTVzkxxSmh — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 9, 2023

A 9Sports towel edit 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A7qXf9r0HE — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) June 9, 2023

Odd to design and hand out tens of thousands of towels memorializing almost winning the title. #BringItIn https://t.co/rNo1kZY2EA — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) June 9, 2023

Seems like this would actually be a Nuggets collector's item if Denver finishes off the series. https://t.co/IaER3vUkoX — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) June 9, 2023

Look, the spirit of what the Heat’s creative team is trying to do makes sense. The execution is not good — at all.

They literally put their opponent’s name, who’s closer to winning an NBA title, uncrossed on a rally towel going to their fans. If Denver goes up 3-1, a lot of those are going to head to the trash can or be used to wipe tears away.

Now if Miami rallies to tie things up 2-2 and eventually take it, Heat backers can use their own sharpie to make the towel complete. But the odds of that feel low at the moment, and their promotional team is taking a huge gamble.

Let’s see if Jamal Murray, Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic or anyone else ends up holding one of these towels up at the Nuggets’ parade.

***