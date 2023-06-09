Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

It’s evident that Sean Payton believes in Jerry Jeudy

Jun 9, 2023, 5:56 PM

Sean Payton believes in Jerry Jeudy...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton is going to push Jerry Jeudy. He wants more from the fourth-year wide receiver. He’ll prod and guide him to try and get it. And he’s doing all that because he believes that the 2020 first-round pick can live up to the hype that surrounded him coming out of Alabama.

“I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on you and we’re going to get the most out of you,'” Payton said.

Payton’s style with Jeudy resembles that of some of the best teachers one will experience in their childhood. Those teachers will push and prod. They’ll leave you muttering under your breath. But then, years later, you understand that they actually understood your potential better than anyone.

Those teachers are hard on their students because they believe in their pupils. Payton is an invested teacher — who also sees Jeudy as an enthusiastic student..

“There’re the nuances of the game, relative to landmarks, and the exactness of the passing game. All of those things, he’s been really eager to learn,” Payton said. “I enjoy working with him.”

“… A couple times, he’s catching the ball with his pinkies together instead of his thumbs together. We’ll correct some of that, but he’s someone that certainly will be a big part of what we do.”

The tangible evidence of Payton’s belief in Jeudy came when the Broncos picked up the fifth-year option on him in May.

General manager George Paton had been non-committal in the weeks leading up to that deadline when asked about Jeudy’s status. Trade rumors swirled. But Payton forcefully denied that the Broncos would trade Jeudy — or fellow receiver Courtland Sutton — at the league meetings in March.

And if they weren’t going to trade him, exercising the option made logical sense. It puts the Broncos on the hook for a $12.987 million cap figure for Jeudy next year. That’s reasonable even if he doesn’t increase his production.

And yes, the Broncos drafted Marvin Mims Jr., but his smaller frame and speed project him as a vertical-stretch threat who could perhaps evolve into a slot receiver. He’s the kind of receiver who could play well off of a receiver like Jeudy.

“He’s explosive,” Payton said of the fourth-year veteran. “I remember him coming out and certainly seeing film of him playing. Now, having a chance to work directly with him, he’s very explosive. He’s got extremely loose hips, which allows him to transition well.”

Now, it’s a matter of seeing him transition into Payton’s offense. Jeudy’s late-season surge last year shows the still-untapped potential.

But he’ll need to heed the wisdom of his new teacher to truly unlock all that he has.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 9th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes about the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why LT Garett Bolles loves QB Russell Wilson, what makes HC Sean Payton’s team tick, more thoughts on the addition of EDGE Frank Clark, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

21 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Why the Broncos felt they needed Frank Clark

At edge rusher, the Broncos have concerns about injuries and depth. They needed another veteran. To that end, they opted for Clark.

21 hours ago

Garett Bolles and Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles says Russell Wilson will make critics ‘eat crow’ this season

"I was angry with everything that came out," Bolles said, standing up to protect his quarterback at Broncos OTAs.

2 days ago

Baron Browning...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 8th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the injury to EDGE Baron Browning perhaps led to the signing of Frank Clark, are the Broncos going to land RB Dalvin Cook, updates from OTAs, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

DMac

Broncos embracing Sean Payton’s no-nonsense, detailed approach

With another week of OTAs in the book, it became clear that the Broncos players are happy to have a new head coach setting a standard

2 days ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Breaking: Broncos sign edge rusher Frank Clark

The Broncos signed former Chiefs and Seahawks edge rusher Frank Clark to a 1-year deal, bringing aboard a 3-time Pro Bowler.

2 days ago

It’s evident that Sean Payton believes in Jerry Jeudy