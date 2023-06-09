Close
While you’ve been watching hoops, Rockies fall to dead last in NL

Jun 9, 2023, 11:37 AM

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Believe it or not, other teams are playing right now in the state of Colorado.

Denver Nuggets fever is rightfully sweeping the Mile High City and beyond, but down at 20th and Blake, it’s the same old story with the hapless Rockies.

They’re coming off two collapses against the Giants the last two days, painful 5-4 and 6-4 losses, to move to dead last in the National League. Colorado’s 26-38 record is percentage points worse than the Washington Nationals at 25-36 and the St. Louis Cardinals at 26-37.

The Rockies have lost four in a row and are just 2-8 over their last 10 games. Some people even ventured to Coors Field during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, still showing faith in a team that’s going nowhere.

It’s not that we didn’t expect this. We absolutely did. 100 losses was always going to be on the table for this team, a mark they’ve never hit in the franchise’s sad history.

But with the games moving faster than ever and attendance issues popping up here and there, it seems like interest has reached an all-time low. As the weather continues to heat up, more people will venture to the ballpark, but just for a good time — not the baseball.

And for a second straight summer, a deep championship run from a team in town has distracted from the Rockies even more than usual. The Avalanche played until June 26 last year, the Nuggets will play until mid-June this year.

Only the Oakland Athletics (14-50) and Kansas City Royals (18-44) are preventing Colorado from being the worst team in baseball. That’s not exactly something to be proud of.

It’s going to be another long and forgettable season for the Rockies. They’ve certainly had a few of those lately and plenty over the last 30 years.

Them moving into last place in the NL isn’t shocking, but it’s symbolic of where they’re at overall. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are two wins away from giving us our second parade in 12 months.

While you’ve been watching hoops, Rockies fall to dead last in NL