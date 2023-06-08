Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Garett Bolles says Russell Wilson will make critics ‘eat crow’ this season

Jun 8, 2023, 5:09 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

Garett Bolles and Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — By every objective performance metric, the 2022 season was the worst of Russell Wilson’s NFL career. But the attack unleashed on the quarterback went beyond on-field critiques.

His press-conference statements, his old sub-sandwich commercials, his attempts to limber up on a trans-Atlantic flight, even how many teammates came to his birthday party were topics of a nationwide fusillade of criticism and speculation. Some of the mocking even came from other players — current and past.

None of it sat well with left tackle Garett Bolles.

“You know, I was angry with everything that came out, because I love him dearly,” he said. “I take it very personal when people talk about him, because nobody knows him like I do — or us here.

“And so, when you put a heart on the line and you’re focused and things go rocky, you look like the bad guy, but he’s not. He’s a great dude. He’s the same guy every single day. He works his butt off.

“And I’m ready for that stuff to go away. And when it goes, everybody’s going to eat crow.”

Of course, there’s only one way for it to go away: perform better. If Wilson returns to his Seahawks form, much of the noise vanishes.

But if not, the viral onslaught in social-media spheres that Bolles compared to a forest fire will likely continue.

“Everyone’s just out to get him because of certain things, random rumors and things like that, and then just [grows] and then the fire burns,” Bolles said. “It’s like a forest fire, where you start in one corner and the wind blows, it just blows all over and burns thousands and thousands of acres and that’s sort of what happened.

“So, he’s not focusing on that. We just want to win, and that’s all about us.

It comes as no surprise that Bolles would so vociferously defend Wilson.

On multiple occasions, Bolles declared, “You touch my quarterback, it’s like touching my wife.” He reiterated that last summer during his first training camp with Wilson.

“I think he’s phenomenal,” Bolles said Thursday. “You guys write the stories, so the fire goes [with] what you guys write. And that’s just reality. But we knew who he was as person. We know who he is.

“I know him very personal. I love him dearly. I think he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game in the last 10 years. I mean, stats don’t lie. Just because you have one rough season, you can’t dictate what type of guy, his personality and what he goes through.”

Of course, that one ragged season was his first in Denver with a new team and fan base. The success equity the quarterback accumulated during a decade in Seattle didn’t matter any longer.

And the team and QB’s struggles left pundits to pounce.

Which spurred Bolles, ever protective of his passer, to react.

“He knows who has his back,” Bolles said.

***

Broncos

Baron Browning...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 8th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the injury to EDGE Baron Browning perhaps led to the signing of Frank Clark, are the Broncos going to land RB Dalvin Cook, updates from OTAs, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

19 hours ago

Sean Payton...

DMac

Broncos embracing Sean Payton’s no-nonsense, detailed approach

With another week of OTAs in the book, it became clear that the Broncos players are happy to have a new head coach setting a standard

19 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Breaking: Broncos sign edge rusher Frank Clark

The Broncos signed former Chiefs and Seahawks edge rusher Frank Clark to a 1-year deal, bringing aboard a 3-time Pro Bowler.

19 hours ago

Dalvin Cook...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos will be a frontrunner in Dalvin Cook sweepstakes

Cook would obviously be a major splash for Denver, as he's been one of the best and most consistent backs in the NFL for years

19 hours ago

Danielle Hunter...

Andrew Mason

Five edge rushers who could land on the Broncos’ radar

If Minnesota makes edge rusher Danielle Hunter available, should the Broncos attempt to trade for him?

2 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 7th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what players could resurrect their careers under HC Sean Payton, are the Broncos interested in bringing back LG Dalton Risner, would the Broncos trade for RB Dalvin Cook, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Garett Bolles says Russell Wilson will make critics ‘eat crow’ this season