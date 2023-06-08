Breaking: Broncos sign edge rusher Frank Clark

Well, now we know what at least some of that salary-cap space was for.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos signed former Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark to a one-year contract Thursday. The news broke just after the Broncos concluded Phase 3 of OTAs with their final workout before next week’s minicamp.

The move came as word broke that edge rusher Baron Browning underwent recent arthroscopic surgery for a partially-torn meniscus. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported that procedure Thursday.

Clark, a 3-time Pro Bowler, had 5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits last year for the Chiefs. It was his fourth season in Kansas City after four years with the Seattle Seahawks. While the 6-foot-3, 261-pounder hasn’t posted a double-digit sack total since his final Seattle season in 2018, he went to Pro Bowls in each of his first three Kansas City seasons.

His best work in Kansas City came in the postseason. In 12 playoff games over four years, he racked up 10.5 sacks — including 2.5 in the Chiefs’ winter run to Super Bowl LVII.

But with Clark comes a history of legal entanglements. During his college career at Michigan, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly-conduct charge, but had assault charges dropped in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. That resulted in his dismissal from the Michigan program.

Two years ago Clark was arrested in California for felony possession of an assault weapon. After a no-contest plea, he served one year of probation and community service.

