Five edge rushers who could land on the Broncos’ radar

As the offseason progresses, perhaps no Broncos position group has more lingering questions than edge rusher.

Can Baron Browning channel his flashes of brilliance into being a consistent force? Can Randy Gregory stay healthy and be consistently effective? Is there another level that Jonathon Cooper can reach after stepping in and performing admirably the last two seasons? Will Nik Bonitto improve at setting the edge enough to earn more playing time? And can 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders fit in the group for spot duty while he grows as an inside linebacker?

You have to go back to 2010 — just after the Broncos lost Elvis Dumervil to a season ending injury — for the last time the Broncos had this many questions on the edge. And that’s why the door can’t be closed on adding another name to the room.

There are some options — perhaps more now than there were even a few days ago.

Here are five edge rushers the Broncos could consider:

YANNICK NGAKOUE

Indianapolis was Ngakoue’s fifth team since 2019. But despite the change, he remains a productive pass rusher.

POSITIVES: He can get to the quarterback as well as ever. Last year he finished with 9.5 sacks. In his seven previous seasons, Ngakoue has never failed to notch at least 8 sacks. At 28 years of age and with a record of good health, he should have multiple years ahead of him. Until a season-ending throat injury last December cost him the last two games of the 2022 campaign, he’d missed just 2 games in his career.

NEGATIVES: Is probably a sub-package rotational player at this point; his difficulties against the run became more pronounced in recent years. He also told SiriusXM NFL Radio recently that he wants to play for “a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl.” The Broncos certainly have that aspiration — but after six-straight losing seasons, would Ngakoue see it that way?

"I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl." FA DE @YannickNgakoue discussed the free agency process and how he would love a multi-year deal.#NFLFreeAgency | @BruceMurrayNFL | @Spielman_Rick pic.twitter.com/EtBXY3znsm — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 2, 2023

DANIELLE HUNTER, MINNESOTA

He’s still with the Vikings, but is the subject of trade rumors and speculation — similar to RB Dalvin Cook. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, teams have called the Vikings regarding Hunter’s availability. Minnesota would save $5.5 million of 2023 cap space by moving Hunter, who Broncos GM George Paton knows well from his years working for the Vikings.

POSITIVES: Still productive; had 10.5 sacks last season. Since 2018, Hunter’s average-per-17-games sack tally is an impressive 13.8. At age 28, could still have plenty of productive years left.

NEGATIVES: Neck injury (2020) and pectoral-muscle injury (2021) caused him to miss more than half — 26 — of his last 50 games. Would require a trade. Broncos could wait to see if he becomes a cap casualty, but with still-limited draft-capital resources (no second-round pick next year), they might find the free-agent market more palatable.

From Inside Minicamps LIVE on NFL+: The #Vikings are receiving trade calls centered around star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, and the interest is real, sources say. A look inside the complex situation… pic.twitter.com/GKx98NSx0n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2023

JADEVEON CLOWNEY

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 remains unsigned after spending the last two seasons in Cleveland.

POSITIVES: His athleticism remains evident. He turned 30 earlier this year, but is just one season removed from a solid 9-sack effort in 2021.

NEGATIVES: He was ineffective last year, posting just 4 quarterback hits in 12 games played. That QB-hit tally was the lowest since his rookie season of 2014, when he played just 4 games. He also is best suited as a supplementary edge rusher; he might not have the luxury of being that if he is a Bronco.

MELVIN INGRAM

Time seemed to be catching up to the now-34-year-old Ingram in 2020 and 2021, but he rebounded with a solid 6-sack campaign last year in Miami.

POSITIVES: He’s become a solid leader and locker-room presence while remaining an efficient pass rusher. His pressure and sack rate is only down a bit since his most recent Pro Bowl season (2019, at age 30).

NEGATIVES: Age; he’s the oldest of the five edge rushers noted here. He is strictly a rotational piece at this point. And he may simply want to wait it out into the regular season to see how the standings settle, looking to join a team that appears poised for a Super Bowl run.

CHASE YOUNG, WASHINGTON

As with Hunter, Young finds himself at the center of trade speculation — although it remains “unlikely” Washington would trade him. Thus, Young is by far the least likely name on this list to be on the Broncos’ radar. A knee injury kept the 2020 No. 2 overall pick from launching to this point; he’s missed 22 of the last 25 games — including 14 games last season — after suffering a torn ACL and patellar tendon in 2021.

POSITIVES: In a contract year, his cost should be reasonable. But it would be all about this season. Even though he was a first-round pick in 2023, the fifth-year option isn’t in play, as Washington already declined it. Could be an intriguing buy-low option — if he can show that he’s past the knee problems.

NEGATIVES: Hasn’t proven that he can stay healthy on a consistent basis. The explosive start to his career — 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his first two games in 2020 — seems long ago; he has just 1.5 sacks and 5 QB hits in the last two seasons.

***

