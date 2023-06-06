Former Broncos running back Lance Ball arrested on domestic-violence charge

Ex-Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested Monday in Douglas County after an alleged domestic-violence incident.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ball was charged with domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the wake of the incident. He allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim.

Media Release: Douglas County deputies arrested Lance Ball, DOB 06/19/1985, on charges of domestic violence and second degree assault. Ball allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. https://t.co/NgQJ7KM1Yb pic.twitter.com/evH8AUP9eh — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 6, 2023

According to the original tweet posted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ball “allegedly strangled the victim, broke home furnishings and threw a cell phone, which hit the victim in the head and caused a significant wound.”

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Ball played for the Broncos from 2010 through 2012 before being released prior to the 2013 season. He amassed 943 yards from scrimmage and 4 touchdowns in his time with the team. A majority of that production — 550 yards from scrimmage — came in 2011, when he was a part of an 8-8 team that earned the Broncos’ first postseason appearance in six years.