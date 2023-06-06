Close
BRONCOS

Former Broncos running back Lance Ball arrested on domestic-violence charge

Jun 6, 2023, 2:40 PM

Running back Lance Ball...

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Ex-Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested Monday in Douglas County after an alleged domestic-violence incident.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ball was charged with domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the wake of the incident. He allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim.

According to the original tweet posted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Ball “allegedly strangled the victim, broke home furnishings and threw a cell phone, which hit the victim in the head and caused a significant wound.”

Lance Ball original tweet

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Ball played for the Broncos from 2010 through 2012 before being released prior to the 2013 season. He amassed 943 yards from scrimmage and 4 touchdowns in his time with the team. A majority of that production — 550 yards from scrimmage — came in 2011, when he was a part of an 8-8 team that earned the Broncos’ first postseason appearance in six years.

