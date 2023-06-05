Close
BRONCOS

Broncos bring in ex-Cherry Creek standout at wide receiver

Jun 5, 2023, 4:48 PM

Nick Williams...

(Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Senior Broncos Writer

Denver didn’t have to go far for their latest roster addition — only to the Denver Tech Center.

The Broncos signed Nick Williams, a 2017 graduate of Cherry Creek High School. Williams was among the players invited to try out for the Broncos last month, and joins TE Tommy Hudson and QB Ben DiNucci as players currently on the team after taking part in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Williams transferred to UNLV for the 2022 season after matriculating at CSU-Pueblo. During his “super senior” season for the Rebels, Williams had 435 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 receptions.

In Pueblo, Williams had 1,423 receiving yards over three seasons played (2018, 2019 and 2021).

To make room for Williams, the Broncos waived RB Damarea Crockett. The Mizzou product tore his ACL during last year’s training camp. Crockett also spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Broncos now have five running backs on their roster. The team released former XFL standout Jacques Patrick last week to make room for Hudson.

