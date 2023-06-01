How to watch the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals debut

The Denver Nuggets are playing in their first-ever NBA Finals and it starts Thursday against the Miami Heat, here’s all the information you need to watch Game 1.

Time: Thursday, June. 1, 6:37 p.m. Mountain Time

Location: Ball Arena — Denver

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Oddsmakers currently that the Nuggets will roll the Heat in this series. Denver has home court advantage as the top team out of the west, while the Heat were the final team into the playoffs from the east, so the Nuggets will host the first game of the series as well as a possible Game 7.

The Nuggets are 12-3 in the playoffs while the Heat are 12-6, Miami went to seven games in the last round against the Boston Celtics and played a tough win-or-go-home game on Monday. Denver has had over a week off since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Heat in the regular season over the past five seasons and star Nikola Jokic has dominated defensive standout Bam Adebayo. But the Heat have Jimmy Butler, who has been one of the best players in this postseason. Butler is terrific but the Nuggets have stifled him well over the past few matchups.

Game 2 is also in Denver and will be played Sunday.

