BRONCOS

Peyton Manning voices NBA Finals hype video for the Nuggets

Jun 1, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 6:44 am

Peyton Manning...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Peyton Manning has been one of the Denver Nuggets most famous fans.

The Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win, has been doing his best to help the Nuggets. He cheers them on, speaks to them and now hypes them up via video.

On the eve of the Nuggets’ 4,013th game in franchise history, their first in the NBA Finals, the Nuggets shared a video on social media. The hype dropped Wednesday night, backing Denver’s star-powered basketball team seeking their first-ever title.

Will the Nuggets put a period on their statement season like Manning asked? Denver is now a heavy favorite to win the series and capture a title just a summer after the Colorado Avalanche captured a ring.

Like he was for the Broncos last championship as a player, the Avs title as a fan, you can bet Manning will keep being around over the next few weeks as the Nuggets look to make history. Manning of course won two titles as a player, one in Denver and one with the Colts.

Now it’s Nikola Jokic, who plays like the basketball version of Manning that leads a high-powered attack, running through a league. And while Manning will be rooting for the Nuggets, there’s no doubt his old favorite wideout in Denver, would be rooting for the Miami Heat.

