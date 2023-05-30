Close
SMASHED IT

Charlie Blackmon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

May 30, 2023, 2:47 PM

Charlie Blackmon...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports

Charlie Blackmon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Mets on Sunday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies leading New York 7-6 in the fifth inning, Blackmon launched a fly ball to right field that just cleared the scoreboard for a two-run shot. Colorado would go on to win a thriller, 11-10, and take the series from the Mets before heading out on a long road trip.

Here’s how Blackmon’s home run looked and sounded on Sunday.

