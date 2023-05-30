Report: CU is having talks about ditching Pac-12 and returning to Big 12

Could the CU Buffs return to their roots?

A new report from CBS Sports on Tuesday suggests it’s becoming a stronger possibility by the day.

Citing sources, Dennis Dodd says Colorado is having “substantive” talks to ditch the Pac-12 and return to the Big 12. CU played in the Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 from 1948-2010 before leaving for the Pac-12.

Colorado holds 'substantive' talks with Big 12 as Buffaloes consider leaving Pac-12 – https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/svo5liLxnh — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 30, 2023

Dodd reports that the Buffs have met “face-to-face” over the last several months with the Big 12.

The future of the Pac-12 is in flux, mostly because the league doesn’t have a lucrative media deal signed for after this upcoming season. Dodd says the Buffs would receive an equal media rights share in the Big 12, a sum of more than $31 million starting in 2025.

“I have no comment other than what I said last week,” CU AD Rick George told CBS Sports. “We are proud members of the Pac-12. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what is right for Colorado at the end of the day.”

That’s not exactly shooting down any of the rumors by George, only adding smoke to a potential fire. Dodd says Deion Sanders would have to approve of the move, as CU’s new football coach certainly has plenty of pull.

Dodd also reports that if Colorado leaves for the Big 12, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah could follow, essentially leaving the Pac-12 to fizzle away.

The Big 12 is expected to meet this week and discuss possible new additions, according to Dodd.

***