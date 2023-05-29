Sean Payton’s no-nonsense approach is just what the Broncos need

The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history. That’s what everyone in Denver and the Rocky Mountain region is waiting for. Well, that and the start of the Broncos season.

I like this time of year, especially with the Nuggets playing for a championship. News is starting to pop about the Broncos as they go through OTAs, and the local basketball team is in the position to win it all.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Loose Lips Sink Ships

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is running the show, and it’s his way… or his way – he’s gotten rid of the highway. One of the first things you heard Payton discuss as coach of the Broncos is that the team would be “anonymous donors.” That means instead of working out and posting on Instagram, players would just be getting ready for the season – putting in the work without taking to social media to brag about the work they’ve done.

Well, that policy extends from outside the building to us in the media, as well. Payton has implemented a policy that he had with the Saints, and it’s going to take some getting used to. We can’t live tweet during OTAs and minicamp. Not only that, we cannot report on things we’ve seen unless Payton talks about it (or players interviewed) at the podium afterwards.

I’m okay with Payton shutting down leaks in the building, whether that’s from players, staff members or the media. Complaining about his media policy, even though it will take time to get used to, is pointless. The Broncos had too many leaks under former regimes with media members hearing a lot about what was going on behind the scenes – and it was not good. Now, there won’t be “insiders” because nobody is talking, and I’m okay with that. Go win, and put in the work without putting it out there for everyone to see. The scoreboard will tell the difference in 2023.

We’ll all get used to the media policy. At the end of the day, if they win, then it doesn’t really matter. It’s a change, but things had to change based on the way things had been going since the team won Super Bowl 50.

***

Head Coaches Make a Huge Difference

The Mile High City has a nice collection of head coaches. Jared Bednar with the Colorado Avalanche, Michael Malone with the Nuggets and Payton with the Broncos. Everything starts at the top, and that is evident with the guys in place here in the top sports.

Payton is good for three more wins just on coaching alone. I believe in 2023, Payton will get the Broncos into the playoff conversation. If they do make the postseason as a Wild Card team, then maybe they could steal a game in the playoffs. However, I don’t think they are a Super Bowl team yet – with “yet” being the operative word.

This season, we’ll see how much Payton can impact the Broncos – the offense specifically. Honestly, everyone is waiting to see how he works with QB Russell Wilson this year. Is Wilson washed up? Can Wilson bounce back with better coaching? As former Broncos HC Gary Kubiak used to say, “we’re fixing to find out.”

Le'Veon Bell on going from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to Jets coach Adam Gase 👀 "We get to New York and that's when I instantly find out head coaches make a huge difference. … If Coach Tomlin was coaching that team, we win 9 games at least." (via @_STEELHERE) pic.twitter.com/Og35aMcrsm — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 27, 2023

Bednar has a championship. Malone is close to a championship. Payton is a long way from a championship, but his style can get the Broncos back on top eventually. In 2023, the Broncos figure out who are Payton’s guys and in 2024 I think they could push for a championship – with or without Wilson.

***

“Hopping” Into the AFC

Last Friday, the Arizona Cardinals released star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He may no longer be the player he used to be, but Hopkins can still be a playmaker in this league. In fact, after missing six games to begin last year due to a suspension, Hopkins was on track for another big season. He was able to do this while the Cardinals dealt with injuries to the quarterback position, and inconsistent play even when starting QB Kyler Murray was healthy.

The Cardinals tried to trade Hopkins before the draft, but to no avail. Now that he’s on the open market, I have a feeling he will wind up in the AFC – perhaps even the AFC West. That’s bad news for teams pushing for a championship in this conference, as adding Hopkins to this side of the NFL makes the bracket for AFC teams even tougher.

The Kansas City Chiefs did check in with the Cardinals before the draft about Hopkins. They must be considered the frontrunners to sign him as a free agent. That’s almost unfair when you think about Hopkins catching passes from a superstar quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. If not the Chiefs, I could see the Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots making a run at Hopkins. Like the Chiefs, the Bills are in a Super Bowl window. Like the Broncos, the Patriots are just trying to sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card team. Adding Hopkins is going to help any team’s chances of advancing as far as they can go.

DON’T LET DEANDRE HOPKINS GO TO KANSAS CITY pic.twitter.com/n3igTTylfx — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 26, 2023

If he doesn’t go to the Chiefs, I just have a feeling that Hopkins winds up in the AFC. No, I don’t think the Broncos will have interest. Never say never, but they seem to be set at the wide receiver position. In fact, they might have to get rid of one of their receivers on the depth chart just to make things work. Hopkins, even at an older age, would be the best receiver on this team but it just doesn’t make sense. He wants to go to a contender, and he likely will – that’s another reason Denver doesn’t make sense because as aforementioned they are not yet in a championship window.

***

Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is a time of reflection in this country. It is a time to remember those men and women in our Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice. These brave souls are the reason why United States citizens get to enjoy the freedoms we have.

In recent years, it seems like Memorial Day is just the kickoff to summer for some out there who get to fire up the grill over the weekend. It means so much more than that. My family came here from Mexico for a better opportunity. On both the white and Mexican side of my family, I’ve had many who served in the military – some who were forever injured or even killed in the line of duty. That sacrifice cannot be forgotten. Having extra time off is nice, but the only reason we get to have the lives we do in the U.S. is because of those fallen heroes.

As someone who gets to play in the sandbox of life called “sports” I am eternally grateful. I’m just some slappy who talks about sports for a living. The fallen soldiers from our military are the ones who we must respect and appreciate every day – not just on a three-day weekend. From the bottom of my heart, thank you – I will forever respect and appreciate your sacrifice.

The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor contains over 645,000 flowers symbolizing the profound sacrifice of each American life lost in combat since WWI. The tribute stands on the National Mall in DC, where tens of thousands are paying their respects this #MemorialDay weekend. #PoppyInMemory pic.twitter.com/kNpxDyLBED — USAA (@USAA) May 27, 2023

How did you celebrate this holiday weekend? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

***

Follow @CecilLammey