Rockies linked to former World Series-winning general manager

The Colorado Rockies may be adding to their front office very soon, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The story states that Colorado could hire former Kansas City Royals president Dayton Moore to “a high-ranking role, but probably not as general manager because ownership is believed supportive of Bill Schmidt.” Heyman reports that Moore didn’t know the Rockies were interested.

Moore was somewhat surprisingly fired last fall when relatively new Royals owner John Sherman gave him the axe. Moore is the rare small-market executive to win a World Series. The 56-year-old got the job in Kansas City all the way back in 2006, taking the Royals from perennial cellar dwellers to the Fall Classic twice.

The slow rebuild took nearly a decade and Moore’s subsequent rebuilds failed. Despite the two years of amazing success, the team finished fifth or fourth in the AL Central 11 of his 17 years at the helm, only finishing atop the division the year KC captured the World Series in 2015.

Moore cut his teeth as a scout and found gems for the Royals like current Rockie Mike Moustakas and former Rockies Wade Davis, Greg Holland and Drew Butera as well as All-Stars Lorenzo Cain, Alex Gordon, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield.

Schmidt took over as Rockies GM from Jeff Bridich in the middle of the 2021 season then got the role full-time in the fall.

Bridich wanted to copy some of what the Royals did in building their championship roster, hence why so many KC players made the journey down I-70 to Denver. But earlier this year owner Dick Monfort came out highly critical of the way the Royals have operated.

“(Tanking) worked for the Cubs,” Monfort said a the time. “I mean, I think the Cubs really did do that. And the Astros. Kansas City, I don’t know if they were trying to do that or if they were just (bad) for a long period of time. The problem is, now Kansas City’s not drawing anybody, right? If the (Royals) are on a rebuild, this is Year 8 of it. I don’t see our fans wanting to come to the games and say we’re gonna suck for eight years.”

Away from the field, Moore has come out strong against pornography, mandating minor leaguers in the Royals system attend a seminar in support of his belief. Moore has been vocal about his Christian faith, something several folks in the Rockies organization have publicly shared.

Moore is currently working as an advisor to the Texas Rangers, who just swept the Rockies last weekend.

