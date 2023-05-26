Could the Denver Nuggets turn into the NBA’s next dynasty?

Okay, maybe I’m getting a bit ahead of myself. But hear me out.

I’ve been making the Nuggets-Spurs analogy for months. It’s based on the idea that if you don’t like the lack of attention being given to the Nuggets, then the only thing they can do is go out and win the whole thing. Then, the NBA world has to give them their due.

Do you honestly think the NBA world/media wanted to shower praise and coverage on the San Antonio market? Talk about a flyover NBA city. But the Spurs kicked that door down with David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli and Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs won their first championship in 1999 and didn’t stop. More titles came, in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Five NBA championships, including three in a five-year span. That’s a legitimate claim to a dynasty. Not only did the NBA world have to take notice of the Spurs’ accomplishments, but they wanted to and the Spurs became a worldwide brand that was wildly popular.

Which brings us back to the Nuggets. It’s driving fans nuts the lack of respect, ignorance and derision that is being directed towards the Nugs. I get it. But I also understand why it’s happening. It’s happening for the same reasons the NBA world was slow and reluctant to embrace the Spurs.

So what do they do about it? Simple. Win the NBA championship, which I believe they are going to do. And then? How about become a Spurs-like dynasty?

Why not? Assuming the Nuggets win the title, think about how they’ll be set up for more. They’ll have their Tim Duncan in Nikola Jokic. They’ll have their Parker and Ginobli in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. They’ll have a proven head coach in Michael Malone who should be able to lead this group for years. Their core is young and in their prime. Veteran players who are hungry for a ring will want to come here. This front office should be able to unearth young players who will push to be part of the next great Nuggets team.

I’ll admit, I can’t believe I’m writing this column. As I go back and read these words, it seems surreal. But sitting here only four wins away from an NBA title, the prospects of what could happen after doesn’t seem so preposterous.

The Denver Nuggets. The NBA’s next dynasty. Wild times indeed.

***

