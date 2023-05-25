Standout rookie carted off with injury in wild Colorado Rockies win

Brenton Doyle has had an awesome first month in the show, flashing some big-time plays on defense while coming through for the Colorado Rockies on offense.

Doyle debuted on April 24, and already has a two-homer game plus multiple web gems. Trying to back the RBI he just picked up in the bottom of the eighth to turn a tie game into a four-run Rockies lead, Doyle sprinted after a hard-hit ball into deep center field.

He snatched the Jorge Soler-hit ball but crashed into the wall hard, dislodging a possible robbed homer and turning it into a two-run shot. On top of that, Doyle went down in a heap of pain and was carted off the field. He was holding his knee, elbow, and other body parts.

Jorge Soler continues to be on another level, but Rockies CF Brenton Doyle is down in pain after trying to make the catch pic.twitter.com/BGIx95kY8i — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) May 25, 2023

The play was huge, as it cut the Rockies lead to 6-4. Rockies closer Pierce Johnson was in for the non-save situation given how quickly Colorado put up a crooked number in the eighth. Johnson allowed a second two-run homer moments later as the Rockies crumbled.

But fellow rookie Ezequiel Tovar came through with a base knock to walk it off, giving the Rockies a 7-6 win, taking three of four games from Miami.

THE KID COMES THROUGH!!! pic.twitter.com/MGdCAvD418 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 25, 2023

Coming into the series finale against the Marlins, Doyle was hitting .239 with four homers and seven steals. The game was Doyle’s first in the leading-off spot.

Doyle played his college baseball for DII Shepherd University and was discovered by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He’s grinded his way up the minor leagues and started this year with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Doyle appeared to be the future in centerfield for manager Bud Black and the Rockies. The team recently sent Yonathan Daza down to the minors, clearing the way for Doyle to be the guy moving forward. The Rockies were able to keep Daza going unclaimed on waivers, and he may be right back up for Doyle.

The good news is Black says Doyle has a knee contusion and the Rockies are hopeful he can avoid the injured list where there are already 11 players.

The Rockies are now 13-9 in May and 22-29 on the season with two Hall of Famers set to pitch at Coors Field in the coming days.

