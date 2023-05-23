Close
COFFEE BREAK

History has been made

May 23, 2023

BY


Host/Producer

Let the celebration continue as the Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals! Plus we have breaking news out of Broncos headquarters.

Will the brooms come out

The question of the day is: sweep or no sweep? 🧹

2 days ago

The one where DMac’s phone drops

Jamal Murray emerges as the Nuggets hero with a huge 4th quarter as the Nuggets take a 2-0 lead against the Lakers. Are the Nuggets FINALLY getting the respect they deserve?

5 days ago

Expectations for Game 2

Western Conference Finals Game 2 tonight! What adjustments do we expect to see plus thoughts on how the Broncos new stadium should be paid for.

6 days ago

The Lakers talk is all a joke

It may not have been pretty down the stretch but the Nuggets lead the series 1-0 against the Lakers! Plus we have a hilarious celebrity sighting you're gonna wanna hear about!

7 days ago

Kareem Jackson joins the show!

We've got a special guest joining us today from the Denver Broncos and the Western Conference Finals start tonight!

8 days ago

Could Jokic become the CO GOAT?

What did we learn from the Broncos on Saturday? Plus if Jokic wins a title, does he become the greatest CO athlete of all time?

9 days ago

