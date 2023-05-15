Close
Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

May 15, 2023, 2:02 PM

Kris Bryant...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Denver Sports

Kris Bryant earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his single against the Phillies at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the Rockies leading Philadelphia 3-0 in the fifth inning, Bryant came to the plate with Charlie Blackmon on second base. Bryant laced a base-hit hit right up the middle of the diamond, scoring Blackmon to make it 4-0. The Rockies would go on to win by that same score and have now won nine of their last 13 games.

Here’s how Bryant’s single looked and sounded on Sunday afternoon. It starts at the 4:51 mark.

