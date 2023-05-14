Broncos might have found a star in the making with one of their rookies

The Denver Broncos were back in action over the weekend. It’s been some time since I was out at Dove Valley for a Broncos practice, but on Saturday I felt right at home again.

The rookie minicamp for the Broncos has been held over the last couple of days, and the Broncos opened their facility to the media on Saturday. I was so excited to see these rookies in action for the first time, and it’s an event I look forward to every year.

Talent can be seen quickly, especially on the practice field. The Broncos’ rookie class earned a solid C+ grade from me, but the potential is there for this to be an “A” class.

Here are some of my notes from Saturday’s practice.

***

Star in the Making

There is no doubt that I loved Drew Sanders game on tape. The Arkansas linebacker was my no.1 ILB in this draft class. Even though there’s ILB next to his name, I think Broncos fans should just call him a “football playing Jesse.”

Sanders can do it all, but I especially love his skill as a pass-rusher. I think he’s in the mold of Micah Parsons where you can move him around the formation on the outside or the inside to get after the quarterback. He’s not quite as freakish as Parsons, but Sanders’ athleticism stood out on the field compared to the rookies and young players around him on Saturday.

I really liked seeing him in coverage. That’s my top concern (and most asked question by fans) with his game. Can Sanders cover? Well, he did have a pick-six on a pass intended for the back out of the backfield. Sanders knocked away several passes on Saturday, and he did a good job closing on the play quickly. I did not see him turn and cover downfield on a tight end, but as far as working in space against backs looking for the catch Sanders was a stud.

My first WAY TOO EARLY impression: I FREAKING LOVE Drew Sanders, and you will too. More in my report tonight. @DenverSportsCom #Broncos — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) May 13, 2023

Broncos Country, you’re going to love Sanders when you see him in action. I don’t think it will take that long for Sanders to become a fan favorite.

***

Breaking Ankles

The Broncos added a weapon when they moved up into the end of the second round for Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. Speed is the hallmark of his game, and it’s no surprise that his speed is what stood out in Saturday’s practice. Mims can flat-out fly, and he leaves defenders in his wake regularly.

I like the way Mims attacks the football in the air. He doesn’t give away when a pass is coming to him, and he seems to have an extra gear after the catch. Mims seemed to be toying with defenders out there, and his matchups against third-round pick CB Riley Moss were “get your popcorn ready” type of reps.

Mims was also dangerous on short passes that he could turn into long gains. Not only is he fast, but Mims can change direction without losing much speed. This helps him as a receiver, but it’s also a skill that can be utilized on special teams. Mims looked good as a punt and kick returner in practice, a role that might be his in 2023.

My ankles hurt from just watching Marvin Mims after the catch. Imagine trying to COVER him. Rookie has sick quickness. #Broncos @DenverSportsCom — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) May 13, 2023

I think Mims could be the best wide receiver on the roster right now. That’s no disrespect to any of the veterans on the roster, but none of them have the speed and quicks of Mims. Jerry Jeudy is a better route runner. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have great size. None of those three are the threat Mims is after the catch.

***

Remember the Name

I believe Jaleel McLaughlin could be the latest undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. Undrafted out of Youngstown State, McLaughlin showcased NFL ability early and often on Saturday. If you didn’t know, observers would have thought McLaughlin was a premium pick in the draft.

The Broncos may have gotten a gem from the ranks of priority free agents available after the draft – again. McLaughlin reminds some in the scouting community of former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay. You certainly see explosiveness and an angry running style from McLaughlin. He attacks the field every time he touches the ball, and McLaughlin seems to take offense when he doesn’t make a house call.

He was especially impressive in space, and McLaughlin looked really good – exceptional – as a receiver. There was a spinning catch he secured on his way to the sideline that he cleanly caught and then effortlessly turned up the field and turned on the jets for a score. In one practice, I saw multiple ways that McLaughlin could help the Broncos offense. They’ve got plenty of power with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. McLaughlin offers them something different – and dangerous.

Jaleel McLaughlin just needs a crease and he's GONE. Incredible speed from this RB #Broncos @DenverSportsCom — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) May 13, 2023

The Broncos need some electricity in the backfield, and that’s what McLaughlin could provide – easily. The kid is a big play waiting to happen, and he’s simply a blur when he hits top speed. No matter the size of his role, McLaughlin is the type of player you want to feature somehow on Sundays.

***

