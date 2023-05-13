In media availability for Broncos rookies, Sean Payton to reward ‘most generic’ answer

In other offseasons, the Broncos would have usually held roughly a dozen player press conferences by now. It’s something that became part of the annual rhythm and routine. Workouts would begin — and so too would the opportunities for question-and-answer sessions.

That changed this year. Citing a desire to have his team be “anonymous donors,” the Broncos cut off the flow of information. Even the team’s own social- and digital-media channels haven’t had glimpses of on-field work, running and lifting sessions — let alone any interviews since having brief chats with the team’s top free-agent acquisitions in March.

Payton finally threw open the doors to interviews Saturday for rookie minicamp. So, no veteran Broncos players chatted. Just rookies, players on tryouts and returning practice-squad players who didn’t accumulate an official year of service time last season.

But it wasn’t about doing Denver-area media a solid.

It was, as Payton described it, “part of the orientation” for the newest Broncos.

Offering a $50 gift card to the player with the most cliche boring answer. The open locker room is being done as another practice rep for the players. pic.twitter.com/Jhz2up8jcC — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) May 13, 2023

“For a lot of them, they’re not used to an open locker room,” Payton said.

“I think I like all of you guys,” he added, referring to the local media, “but I was not trying to throw anyone a bone. It was really trying to get them prepared for you guys coming in the locker room.”

And just as the minicamp practice was a competitive exercise, so too was locker-room availability.

“There’s going to be a $50 gift card rewarded to the most generic answer,” Payton added. “So, when you guys ask, ‘Do you see yourself in a starting role this year?’ I’m hoping to get a real good one something, super cliched, just boring, and you give someone the gift card.”

Somewhere, Crash Davis is smiling. Because Payton wants guys who are just here to help the ballclub, and the good Lord willing, things will work out.

***