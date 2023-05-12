Close
DenverFan
BRONCOS

Watch: Broncos bring back Peyton Manning for “The Office” parody

May 11, 2023, 6:26 PM

Peyton Manning...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos advertised their schedule-release video as the third leg of the “trilogy” that included Peyton Manning. They built it up.

Then they changed the vibe, opting to focus less on the legendary quarterback and more on parodying the U.S. version of “The Office.”

To that extent, the Broncos brought in Angela Kinsey, who played Angela on the long-running NBC sitcom, to reprise a version of her character at Broncos headquarters. In the video, she and mascot Miles plan the club’s internal schedule-release party.

A few clips from past editions ran during the piece, which ran for three minutes and 59 seconds.

The schedule — the ultimate raison d’être of the piece — flashed on the screen 17 seconds before the video concluded.

