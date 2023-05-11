Close
Orange and Blue Today: May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

In This Episode: James Merialtt and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: the 2023 schedule!

Broncos

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Broncos draft picks get their new jersey numbers

Marvin Mims Jr. donned No. 17 at Oklahoma … but in Denver, with no numbers in the teens available, he’ll brandish jersey number 83.

16 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning picks an NBA player to be QB1, and the choice is obivous

"You've got to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback? I'm going with Jokic. I think he's got the best arm in the league," Manning said

16 hours ago

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: A general view of the stadium as the Denver Broncos drive against the Oak...

Andrew Mason

What we know so far about the Broncos’ 2023 schedule

Among other things, the Broncos won’t open on Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football … and they won’t play an international game this year.

16 hours ago

Jacob Martin...

Andrew Mason

Why the Broncos’ release of Jacob Martin wasn’t a surprise

While the Broncos don't have elite-level presence at edge rusher, they do have depth and some young players they want to evaluate.

16 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – May 10th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: the Broncos cut OLB Jacob Martin, which player is the key to the pass rush, what would a dream schedule look like, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Jacob Martin...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos cut a local guy at a thin position who they still owe $1 million

The Denver Broncos will be moving forward without Jake Martin, according to the league's transaction wire

2 days ago

