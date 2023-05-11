BRONCOS
Orange and Blue Today: May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm
In This Episode: James Merialtt and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: the 2023 schedule!
Marvin Mims Jr. donned No. 17 at Oklahoma … but in Denver, with no numbers in the teens available, he’ll brandish jersey number 83.
"You've got to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback? I'm going with Jokic. I think he's got the best arm in the league," Manning said
Among other things, the Broncos won’t open on Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football … and they won’t play an international game this year.
While the Broncos don't have elite-level presence at edge rusher, they do have depth and some young players they want to evaluate.
In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: the Broncos cut OLB Jacob Martin, which player is the key to the pass rush, what would a dream schedule look like, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
The Denver Broncos will be moving forward without Jake Martin, according to the league's transaction wire
