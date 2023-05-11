Close
Broncos draft picks get their new jersey numbers

May 11, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Marvin Mims Jr....

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

With Broncos rookies reporting for the weekend rookie minicamp, the draft picks received their first jersey numbers Thursday.

  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: jersey no. 83
  • LB Drew Sanders: jersey no. 41
  • CB Riley Moss: jersey number 37
  • S JL Skinner: jersey No. 46
  • C Alex Forsyth: jersey number 76

The Broncos have not announced numbers for their undrafted signees yet. But after accounting for veteran free agents — and the reported return of Kareem Jackson, who would presumably return to his familiar number 22 — here are the numbers not still unissued:

  • 0: Available
  • 7: Retired, John Elway
  • 18: Retired, Frank Tripucka (Peyton Manning also honored)
  • 24: Not retired, but only issued for part of 2018 season, otherwise unused since Champ Bailey’s retirement
  • 44: Retired, Floyd Little
  • 51: Available
  • 52: Available
  • 54: Available
  • 57: Available
  • 58: Has not been issued since the trade of Von Miller
  • 59: Available
  • 61: Available
  • 62: Available
  • 63: Available
  • 64: Available
  • 66: Available
  • 71: Available
  • 73: Available
  • 86: Available
  • 87: Available
  • 88: Not retired, but not issued last year after Demaryius Thomas’ death
  • 97: Available

