Broncos draft picks get their new jersey numbers

With Broncos rookies reporting for the weekend rookie minicamp, the draft picks received their first jersey numbers Thursday.

WR Marvin Mims Jr: jersey no. 83

LB Drew Sanders: jersey no. 41

CB Riley Moss: jersey number 37

S JL Skinner: jersey No. 46

C Alex Forsyth: jersey number 76

Our #BroncosDraft pick numbers are in. Note: numbers are subject to change

The Broncos have not announced numbers for their undrafted signees yet. But after accounting for veteran free agents — and the reported return of Kareem Jackson, who would presumably return to his familiar number 22 — here are the numbers not still unissued:

0: Available

7: Retired, John Elway

18: Retired, Frank Tripucka (Peyton Manning also honored)

24: Not retired, but only issued for part of 2018 season, otherwise unused since Champ Bailey’s retirement

44: Retired, Floyd Little

51: Available

52: Available

54: Available

57: Available

58: Has not been issued since the trade of Von Miller

59: Available

61: Available

62: Available

63: Available

64: Available

66: Available

71: Available

73: Available

86: Available

87: Available

88: Not retired, but not issued last year after Demaryius Thomas’ death

97: Available