BRONCOS
Broncos draft picks get their new jersey numbers
May 11, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm
(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
With Broncos rookies reporting for the weekend rookie minicamp, the draft picks received their first jersey numbers Thursday.
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: jersey no. 83
- LB Drew Sanders: jersey no. 41
- CB Riley Moss: jersey number 37
- S JL Skinner: jersey No. 46
- C Alex Forsyth: jersey number 76
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
Our #BroncosDraft pick numbers are in. 😎
*Note: numbers are subject to change pic.twitter.com/xuQHmYu29B
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 11, 2023
The Broncos have not announced numbers for their undrafted signees yet. But after accounting for veteran free agents — and the reported return of Kareem Jackson, who would presumably return to his familiar number 22 — here are the numbers not still unissued:
- 0: Available
- 7: Retired, John Elway
- 18: Retired, Frank Tripucka (Peyton Manning also honored)
- 24: Not retired, but only issued for part of 2018 season, otherwise unused since Champ Bailey’s retirement
- 44: Retired, Floyd Little
- 51: Available
- 52: Available
- 54: Available
- 57: Available
- 58: Has not been issued since the trade of Von Miller
- 59: Available
- 61: Available
- 62: Available
- 63: Available
- 64: Available
- 66: Available
- 71: Available
- 73: Available
- 86: Available
- 87: Available
- 88: Not retired, but not issued last year after Demaryius Thomas’ death
- 97: Available