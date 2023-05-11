Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

The Suns are now missing not one, but two key players for Game 6

May 11, 2023, 1:37 PM

Deandre Ayton...

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Jamal Murray’s status is in doubt for Thursday’s Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns but without a doubt, the home team will be without two important players.

Both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will miss the massive Game 6 in the desert. Paul has been out since Game 2 with a groin injury while Ayton got banged up in Denver’s Game 5 win and is out for Game 6.

Backup center Jock Landale has been really solid in the series that Denver leads 3-2. But Nikola Jokic has also cooked whoever the Suns have thrown the two-time MVP’s way, going for 53 in Game 4 followed by a huge triple-double in Game 5.

Ayton is the former No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in what many thought was a down season. In this second-round matchup with the Nuggets, he’s been held to 10.2 points per game and 8.2 rebounds while getting benched multiple times. Landale has filled in, stepping up from a third-string role after passing Bismack Biyombo on the depth chart. Biyombo will not be relied on as well without Landale as the Suns will need to slow Jokic to keep their season alive.

The Suns went 9-6 without Ayton this season. But since trading for Kevin Durant the Suns have gotten a lot thinner, and now without two of their big four players, they’ll need a ton from a cast who has been inconsistent albeit good at home in Games 3 and 4.

***

Nuggets

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray suddenly questionable for huge Game 6 in Phoenix

When the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns matchup for Thursday night's Game 6, each could be without their star point guard

14 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning picks an NBA player to be QB1, and the choice is obivous

"You've got to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback? I'm going with Jokic. I think he's got the best arm in the league," Manning said

14 hours ago

Christian Braun...

Jake Shapiro

KSE tried to fine Christian Braun $15K for parking in bosses’ spot

It's way too early to say what Christian Braun could be in his young NBA career but turn on a Denver Nuggets game and he'll impress

14 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic snubbed again, lands on All-NBA second team

Joel Embiid took the honors on the first team for the center position, once again besting Jokic after capturing MVP earlier this month

2 days ago

MPJ, Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Game 5 win lands them as favorites to win the whole enchilada

After the Denver Nuggets huge 118-102 Game 5 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Mile High hoopers have overnight become the betting favorite to win the NBA title

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

DMac

In critical Game 5, the Nuggets answer the bell and deliver a message

From a pregame moment to the final buzzer, Denver answered every question that came their way, taking a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in the series

2 days ago

The Suns are now missing not one, but two key players for Game 6