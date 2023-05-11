Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

KSE tried to fine Christian Braun $15K for parking in bosses’ spot

May 11, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

Christian Braun...

Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun says it’s the funniest story from his first year but more than anything, it sounds like his big boss got a little sensitive.

Braun explained on Wednesday’s Rock Chalk Unplugged, a podcast about his alma mater Kansas Jayhawks, how he ended up with a $15 thousand fine for parking in Stan Kroenke’s parking spot for just a few minutes. The rookie says he was picking up some sneakers from the locker room for a workout at Aaron Gordon’s house before the season started. He left his card idling across three spaces only to find out he was fined a large chunk of money before even getting his first NBA paycheck.

Braun said he was able to talk the fine down to $2,500 but wow is even that a stiff penalty for leaving your car in an unused space for a handful of minutes. But when you’re a billionaire real estate tycoon like Kroenke, I guess your robust landlording skillset needs to be flexed at every juncture.

Braun has balled out for his bosses, being the only rookie left in this year’s NBA playoffs getting major minutes this deep into the action. Following up his title at KU, Braun has been an important three-point shooter and defender who has helped the Nuggets to the second round of the postseason.

***

Nuggets

Deandre Ayton...

Jake Shapiro

The Suns are now missing not one, but two key players for Game 6

Both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will miss the massive Game 6 for Phoenix Suns on their home floor

15 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray suddenly questionable for huge Game 6 in Phoenix

When the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns matchup for Thursday night's Game 6, each could be without their star point guard

15 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning picks an NBA player to be QB1, and the choice is obivous

"You've got to pick one NBA player to be a quarterback? I'm going with Jokic. I think he's got the best arm in the league," Manning said

15 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic snubbed again, lands on All-NBA second team

Joel Embiid took the honors on the first team for the center position, once again besting Jokic after capturing MVP earlier this month

2 days ago

MPJ, Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Game 5 win lands them as favorites to win the whole enchilada

After the Denver Nuggets huge 118-102 Game 5 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Mile High hoopers have overnight become the betting favorite to win the NBA title

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

DMac

In critical Game 5, the Nuggets answer the bell and deliver a message

From a pregame moment to the final buzzer, Denver answered every question that came their way, taking a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in the series

2 days ago

KSE tried to fine Christian Braun $15K for parking in bosses’ spot