KSE tried to fine Christian Braun $15K for parking in bosses’ spot

Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun says it’s the funniest story from his first year but more than anything, it sounds like his big boss got a little sensitive.

Braun explained on Wednesday’s Rock Chalk Unplugged, a podcast about his alma mater Kansas Jayhawks, how he ended up with a $15 thousand fine for parking in Stan Kroenke’s parking spot for just a few minutes. The rookie says he was picking up some sneakers from the locker room for a workout at Aaron Gordon’s house before the season started. He left his card idling across three spaces only to find out he was fined a large chunk of money before even getting his first NBA paycheck.

Braun said he was able to talk the fine down to $2,500 but wow is even that a stiff penalty for leaving your car in an unused space for a handful of minutes. But when you’re a billionaire real estate tycoon like Kroenke, I guess your robust landlording skillset needs to be flexed at every juncture.

Braun has balled out for his bosses, being the only rookie left in this year’s NBA playoffs getting major minutes this deep into the action. Following up his title at KU, Braun has been an important three-point shooter and defender who has helped the Nuggets to the second round of the postseason.

