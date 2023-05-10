Nuggets star Nikola Jokic snubbed again, lands on All-NBA second team

After being recently snubbed out of his third straight MVP, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was slighted again on Wednesday night.

The All-NBA teams were announced, and Jokic landed on the second team, because Joel Embiid took the honors on the first team for the center position.

This marks the first time since 2019-2020 Jokic wasn’t on the first team. Lakers center Anthony Davis beat him out that season.

Jokic earned first team honors three of the last four years, including his two MVP seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. It marks the fifth straight year he’s been on either the All-NBA first or second team. You can see how the voting played out here.

The reality, like the MVP, is this doesn’t matter to Jokic. His team is trying to win a title, and currently just one win away from the Western Conference Finals. Embiid and the 76ers are also one victory shy of the Eastern Conference Finals, so the two could be on a collision course.

It’s also silly that only one center can be on the first team, since Jokic is clearly one of the five best players in the league. The NBA will change that rule next year, which is the right call.

Regardless, the Nuggets and Suns will play Game 6 tomorrow night in Phoenix. If Denver wins, they’ll play either the Lakers or Warriors for a trip to the NBA Finals. If they lose, Game 7 will be on Sunday at Ball Arena.

And you know Jokic will be ready to go either way, as he marches through the playoffs at a historically good pace.

