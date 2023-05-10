Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic snubbed again, lands on All-NBA second team

May 10, 2023, 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

After being recently snubbed out of his third straight MVP, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was slighted again on Wednesday night.

The All-NBA teams were announced, and Jokic landed on the second team, because Joel Embiid took the honors on the first team for the center position.

This marks the first time since 2019-2020 Jokic wasn’t on the first team. Lakers center Anthony Davis beat him out that season.

Jokic earned first team honors three of the last four years, including his two MVP seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. It marks the fifth straight year he’s been on either the All-NBA first or second team. You can see how the voting played out here.

The reality, like the MVP, is this doesn’t matter to Jokic. His team is trying to win a title, and currently just one win away from the Western Conference Finals. Embiid and the 76ers are also one victory shy of the Eastern Conference Finals, so the two could be on a collision course.

It’s also silly that only one center can be on the first team, since Jokic is clearly one of the five best players in the league. The NBA will change that rule next year, which is the right call.

Regardless, the Nuggets and Suns will play Game 6 tomorrow night in Phoenix. If Denver wins, they’ll play either the Lakers or Warriors for a trip to the NBA Finals. If they lose, Game 7 will be on Sunday at Ball Arena.

And you know Jokic will be ready to go either way, as he marches through the playoffs at a historically good pace.

***

Nuggets

MPJ, Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets Game 5 win lands them as favorites to win the whole enchilada

After the Denver Nuggets huge 118-102 Game 5 win against the Phoenix Suns, the Mile High hoopers have overnight become the betting favorite to win the NBA title

20 hours ago

Bruce Brown...

DMac

In critical Game 5, the Nuggets answer the bell and deliver a message

From a pregame moment to the final buzzer, Denver answered every question that came their way, taking a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in the series

20 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic’s brilliant Game 5 is another step on his legendary path

The Nuggets big man scored 29, glassed 13 and threw 12 helpers as his team sped past the Suns 118-102, giving Denver a 3-2 series lead

20 hours ago

Russell Wilson Sean Payton Tim Patrick...

Will Petersen

The (local) celebrities were out in full force for Nuggets and Suns Game 5

Broncos QB Russell Wilson, head coach Sean Payton and WR Tim Patrick had the best seats in the house, right next to the TNT broadcast crew

2 days ago

Mel Tucker...

Andrew Mason

Mat Ishbia made a stop at the Jerk Store before Game 5

Guess who’s back in Colorado? Mel Tucker makes his return — as a guest of the man who might be public enemy No. 1 in Colorado sports.

2 days ago

Devin Booker...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hoops: May 9, 2023

A brief look back at game 4 between the Nuggets and Suns and setting the table for game 5.

2 days ago

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic snubbed again, lands on All-NBA second team