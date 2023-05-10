Close
Broncos cut a local guy at a thin position who they still owe $1 million

May 10, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will be moving forward without Jake Martin, according to the league’s transaction wire.

To save $3.8 million in cap space, Denver is moving on from the local kid. Martin is a graduate of Cherokee Trail in Aurora and a former Temple Owl who was taken in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Martin spent one season in Seattle, three with the Texans and was most recently in New York. Martin, 27, has 16 sacks in his career including one last season with the Broncos.

After the Broncos sent out Bradley Chubb ahead of the NFL deadline in a massive deal, netting them a first-round pick which they eventually sent to New Orleans for Sean Payton, Denver traded a fourth-rounder to the Jets for Martin and a fifth.

Martin will contribute $1 million in a  dead cap hit to the Broncos. And they’ll now move forward with a relatively unproven defensive line.

Martin had a career-high 38 quarterback pressures in 2021 but wasn’t able to recapture that magic in 2022.

Martin was a two-star recruit coming out of high school and was offered by Colorado State and Wyoming before choosing Temple.

Broncos cut a local guy at a thin position who they still owe $1 million