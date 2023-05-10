Close
ROCKIES

Don’t look now, but the Colorado Rockies are actually red hot

May 10, 2023, 2:08 PM

Randal Grichuk...

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are red hot.

Like, actually.

The boys in purple defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon, moving them to 8-2 over their last 10 games. It was Colorado’s third straight series win.

The Rockies swept the Brewers last week to end a streak of futility, took two of three from the Mets in New York and took two of three from the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Wednesday’s victory was highlighted by rookie Brenton Doyle turning an amazing (and unconventional) double-play to help Colorado get out of a sticky bases-loaded jam. Doyle showed off his rocket arm and the Rockies escaped with no damage.

In the very next inning, Jurickson Profar delivered the game-winning base hit and Colorado’s bullpen was able to shut down Pittsburgh the rest of the way. Going 4-2 on a road trip out East is particularly impressive, considering how the Rockies historically struggle away from Coors Field.

The only downside of the win was starter Antonio Senzatela, pitching in just his second game of the year, had to depart in the third inning with an apparent injury. Manager Bud Black said after the contest Senzatela would undergo some further tests.

The Rockies improved their record to a mediocre 16-22, but it’s a whole lot better than it was 10 days ago. They’ve lost ace German Marquez for the year, so a very high loss total is still in play.

For now, though, it’s a nice little stretch for a team with almost no expectations. We’ll see if they can keep it rolling over the weekend with a home series against the Phillies next on the schedule.

Don’t look now, but the Colorado Rockies are actually red hot