COFFEE BREAK

Wannabe hipster

May 10, 2023, 1:27 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

The Denver Nuggets are now favorites to win it all, but can they follow up a big Game 5 win with ending the Suns season in six?

Coffee Break

Gabriel Landeskog...

Rachel Vigil

Heartbreak for Gabe Landeskog

Our reaction to the breaking Gabriel Landeskog news plus we deep dive into Game 5 with the Sun's reporter, Kellan Olson, from Arizona Sports.

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Rachel Vigil

Pushiba

The push heard around the world and is all the pressure on the Nuggets now that their 2-0 lead is gone?

3 days ago

Denver Broncos player Chris Harris Jr. scoops ice cream from High Point Creamery and hands it to Li...

Rachel Vigil

Guilty pleasures

Who has the pressure tonight? The Suns or the Nuggets? Plus on ask us anything Friday, we learn about the crew's guilty pleasures

6 days ago

WNBA Ball...

Rachel Vigil

Names for a WNBA team?

Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil are live in studio talking about everything NBA and NHL playoffs. Plus Andrew Mason joins the show to talk Broncos numbers and the XFL.

7 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

DMac’s Bachelor Party

Joel Embiid won MVP, should he have? Plus we hear what Jake is going to do for his Bachelor party and how terrible DMac's was.

8 days ago

Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Nuggets en quatre

Can the Nuggets beat the Suns... in 4? Plus we learn about Rachel's biggest fears and her childhood nickname.

9 days ago

Wannabe hipster