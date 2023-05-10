Wannabe hipster

COFFEE BREAK
May 10, 2023, 1:27 PM
The Denver Nuggets are now favorites to win it all, but can they follow up a big Game 5 win with ending the Suns season in six?
May 10, 2023, 1:27 PM
Our reaction to the breaking Gabriel Landeskog news plus we deep dive into Game 5 with the Sun's reporter, Kellan Olson, from Arizona Sports.
2 days ago
The push heard around the world and is all the pressure on the Nuggets now that their 2-0 lead is gone?
3 days ago
Who has the pressure tonight? The Suns or the Nuggets? Plus on ask us anything Friday, we learn about the crew's guilty pleasures
6 days ago
Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil are live in studio talking about everything NBA and NHL playoffs. Plus Andrew Mason joins the show to talk Broncos numbers and the XFL.
7 days ago
Joel Embiid won MVP, should he have? Plus we hear what Jake is going to do for his Bachelor party and how terrible DMac's was.
8 days ago
Can the Nuggets beat the Suns... in 4? Plus we learn about Rachel's biggest fears and her childhood nickname.
9 days ago