Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

SMASHED IT

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

May 8, 2023, 12:44 PM

Kris Bryant...

(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports

Kris Bryant earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Mets in New York on Sunday afternoon.

With the Rockies trailing the Mets 4-3 in the fifth inning, Bryant came to the plate and launched a ball to deep left-center field. It cleared the wall with ease, giving Bryant his fifth home run of the season. The suddenly red hot Rockies went on to win 13-6 and have now emerged victorious in six of their last seven games.

Here’s how Bryant’s home run looked and sounded on Sunday afternoon.

***

Smashed It

C.J. Cron...

Will Petersen

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Cron came to the plate with two men on and launched a hard line drive to left that made it over the Coors Field wall and gave Colorado a 4-1 lead

8 days ago

Yonathan Daza...

104.3 The Fan

Yonathan Daza wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

The Rockies were trailing Philadelphia 3-1 in the fourth inning when Daza came to the plate and launched a ball to deep centerfield

15 days ago

Kris Bryant...

104.3 The Fan

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Bryant was just the second batter of the game on Friday night, coming up in the first inning and launching his first home run of the season

22 days ago

Elehuris Montero...

104.3 The Fan

Elehuris Montero wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

The Rockies were tied with St. Louis 2-2 in the fourth inning when Montero came to the plate and ripped a ball into the left-field corner

28 days ago

C.J. Cron...

104.3 The Fan

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

The Rockies were trailing San Diego 5-2 when Cron came to the plate and launched a ball to left field for his third home run of the season

1 month ago

Latavius Murray...

104.3 The Fan

Latavius Murray wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Broncos losing 17-14 late in the fourth quarter, Murray took a handoff from Russell Wilson and plowed his way up the middle for a Denver TD

6 months ago

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week