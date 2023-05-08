Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Kris Bryant earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Mets in New York on Sunday afternoon.

With the Rockies trailing the Mets 4-3 in the fifth inning, Bryant came to the plate and launched a ball to deep left-center field. It cleared the wall with ease, giving Bryant his fifth home run of the season. The suddenly red hot Rockies went on to win 13-6 and have now emerged victorious in six of their last seven games.

Here’s how Bryant’s home run looked and sounded on Sunday afternoon.

***