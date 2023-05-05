COFFEE BREAK
Guilty pleasures
May 5, 2023, 12:07 PM
Who has the pressure tonight? The Suns or the Nuggets? Plus on ask us anything Friday, we learn about the crew’s guilty pleasures
Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil are live in studio talking about everything NBA and NHL playoffs. Plus Andrew Mason joins the show to talk Broncos numbers and the XFL.
2 days ago
Joel Embiid won MVP, should he have? Plus we hear what Jake is going to do for his Bachelor party and how terrible DMac's was.
3 days ago
Can the Nuggets beat the Suns... in 4? Plus we learn about Rachel's biggest fears and her childhood nickname.
4 days ago
A funeral for the Colorado Avalanche season and a deep dive into the Phoenix Suns
5 days ago
Can the Avs live to fight another day? Plus what's the x-factor for the Nuggets in the Suns series? And who do the Broncos target tonight?
8 days ago
The Avalanche's backs are up against the wall, can they win the next two in a row to save their season? And what are the chances the Broncos trade up into the first round tonight?
9 days ago