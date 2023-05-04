Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

BRONCOS

In funny video, Broncos tease Peyton Manning will announce schedule again

May 4, 2023, 4:53 PM

Peyton Manning...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

For a third straight year, it appears the Broncos will feature legendary QB Peyton Manning in their schedule release video on social media.

Manning was a hit in viral reveals for the 2021 and 2022 schedules, posing at the team’s “intern” at their Dove Valley headquarters. Both received more than 750,000 views on Twitter alone, topping well over a million if you count the team’s other social platforms.

The 2023 schedule is expected to be released on May 11, with ESPN citing sources that will indeed be the case. The schedule came out on May 12 each of the last two years, so it’s the time of the calendar the NFL usually targets.

In a video on Thursday, Manning is featured saying there’s no shot he’ll go for a third straight schedule release reveal, because trilogies never work. He even drops a “Home Alone 3” joke.

The “Peyton” line is particularly good, as he’s of course talking about head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. All three are pronounced the same way, but as the end of the video makes clear, it’ll be Manning featured when the real deal drops next week.

In case you want a refresher, the two previous years are below. In 2021, Manning was the star, and in 2022, he was joined by new QB Russell Wilson.

2021:

2022:

If you want a full list of Broncos opponents this upcoming season, click here. A week from tonight, we should know the dates, time and television info for each game.

***

Broncos

Storm Troopers arrive for the screening of "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones" May 12, 200...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – May 4th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what went wrong last year that surprised us, is all hope in the hands of HC Sean Payton, can the force awaken in QB Russell Wilson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Football: May 4, 2023

Mark reacts to Sean Payton’s first draft with the Broncos, and the effect that each pick will have on the team. | Presented By Ideal Home Loans

20 hours ago

Ben DiNucci...

Andrew Mason

More competition? Broncos giving XFL, ex-Cowboys QB a look

After not signing or drafting a rookie QB in the draft and post-draft frenzy last weekend, the Broncos will bring in Ben DiNucci for a tryout.

2 days ago

Brett Rypien...

Andrew Mason

An ex-Broncos quarterback moves on to the Rams

After opting for Jarrett Stidham as Russell Wilson's backup, Brett Rypien opted to sign with the Rams and compete to back up Matthew Stafford.

2 days ago

D.J. Jones...

Andrew Mason

New year, new number for newest Broncos (and some old ones, too)

D.J. Jones officially switches numbers -- assuming the jersey that previously belonged to his ex-teammate of the same surname, Dre'Mont Jones.

2 days ago

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)...

Will Petersen

Former Broncos QB Siemian lands new job, Denver connection helps

Siemian, who's bounced around to the Vikings, Jets, Titans, Saints and Bears since leaving Denver, will join a Super Bowl contender

2 days ago

In funny video, Broncos tease Peyton Manning will announce schedule again