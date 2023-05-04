In funny video, Broncos tease Peyton Manning will announce schedule again

For a third straight year, it appears the Broncos will feature legendary QB Peyton Manning in their schedule release video on social media.

Manning was a hit in viral reveals for the 2021 and 2022 schedules, posing at the team’s “intern” at their Dove Valley headquarters. Both received more than 750,000 views on Twitter alone, topping well over a million if you count the team’s other social platforms.

The 2023 schedule is expected to be released on May 11, with ESPN citing sources that will indeed be the case. The schedule came out on May 12 each of the last two years, so it’s the time of the calendar the NFL usually targets.

In a video on Thursday, Manning is featured saying there’s no shot he’ll go for a third straight schedule release reveal, because trilogies never work. He even drops a “Home Alone 3” joke.

The Trilogy continues … Schedule Release coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/CzxM7nG6Ta — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 4, 2023

The “Peyton” line is particularly good, as he’s of course talking about head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. All three are pronounced the same way, but as the end of the video makes clear, it’ll be Manning featured when the real deal drops next week.

In case you want a refresher, the two previous years are below. In 2021, Manning was the star, and in 2022, he was joined by new QB Russell Wilson.

2021:

GiVe ThE sOcIaL mEdIa InTeRn A rAiSe. Our 2021 schedule brought to you by Peyton, the greatest summer intern of all time: pic.twitter.com/3G5KqTsTCa — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2021

2022:

There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022

If you want a full list of Broncos opponents this upcoming season, click here. A week from tonight, we should know the dates, time and television info for each game.

***