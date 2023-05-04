Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

Denver Nuggets thinking sweep as the series shifts to Phoenix

May 4, 2023, 3:14 PM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic dominated the Phoenix Suns in the Mile High City as his 63 points, 35 rebounds and 10 assists pushed the Denver Nuggets to two wins as the series heads to the desert.

With three rest days, the Nuggets will finally tip off up 2-0 on Friday night. Teams that take the first two games of an NBA series are 225-22 all-time but nobody in league history has ever come back from down 3-0. This makes it all the more important, albeit not essential, that the Nuggets steal a game from the Suns on their home court.

But Jokic isn’t thinking about just splitting the two games, he wants both.

“Why one? We are going to play both games to win,” Jokic said. “This is a must-win for us, we have momentum, we have the lead. Why not (win two?)”

The Nuggets were swept out of the second round by the Suns two seasons ago. Both teams have undergone significant changes in recent years though. Still, the star player, coach and some of the core are the same. Not only would it be revenge, it’d be slaying a demon in the Suns.

Two of the 22 teams to flip a 2-0 deficit into a series win involved the Suns blowing it. Last season the Suns lost to the Mavericks and the Bucks overcame 2-0 to win four straight to win a title in 2021. So the Suns will be trying to inverse their curse.

Meanwhile, they’ll be trying to make rare NBA history without future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, who is expected to miss both games this weekend.

Friday’s game will be the first for Jokic on the court since the MVP was announced, where he finished runner-up to Joel Embiid, although he’s said over and over he doesn’t care, may it have a bit of extra fuel for Denver’s star big?

The Nuggets have never swept a best-of-seven series and only have been up 3-0 twice, including in Round 1 against the Wolves.

***

Nuggets

WNBA Ball...

Jake Shapiro

Denver makes first cut for list of cities to get a WNBA team

On Wednesday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Denver has made the cut as the list of expansion cities has been slashed to 20

2 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

In The Sports Office: Suns Game 2

The "Nuggs in four" chants were loud on Monday night! Go behind the scenes with Rachel Vigil for Game 2!

2 days ago

Calvin Booth...

Jake Shapiro

Calvin Booth’s smooth moves in assembling Nuggets earns respect

The Nuggets made three big moves this offseason that have all paid off big time on their current playoff run, and the mastermind behind those deals is getting some love

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

One of the 100 voters for MVP actually left Nikola Jokic off their ballot

How can 99 voters agree Jokic is in the top-3 in the NBA, but one lone wolf thinks he's not worthy of the top-5? That's a troll job

2 days ago

Chris Paul...

Will Petersen

Report: Suns point guard Chris Paul won’t be available for multiple games

We'll see if Paul can get back on the court, or if the Nuggets send the Suns home before a Game 6 return even becomes possible

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid...

Jake Shapiro

Jokic robbed of third straight MVP, but he and Nuggets have bigger dreams

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will not join Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only three-peat MVPs in NBA history

3 days ago

Denver Nuggets thinking sweep as the series shifts to Phoenix