Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

Because Avs got bounced early, Mikko Rantanen will play more hockey

May 3, 2023, 2:53 PM

Mikko Rantanen...

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Avalanche superstar Mikko Rantanen isn’t done playing hockey this season.

Even though Colorado was surprisingly bounced by the Kraken in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Rantanen has more big tournament games ahead of him.

The Avs leading goal-scorer this season, with a team-record 55 of them, committed to play for his home country of Finland in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The tournament starts on May 12, with Finland taking on the United States in group play.

If you click on the tweet above, it can be translated. The news has also been confirmed by multiple reporters.

Ironically, that game will be in Nokia Arena, where Rantanen already played for Colorado last season. The team faced the Blue Jackets as part of the NHL’s International Series, and Rantanen scored a hat trick in the first of two games.

The Finnish fans gave him a huge welcome home, and he was clearly up for the task. The Avalanche beat Columbus 6-3 in the first game and 5-1 in the second.

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh is reporting fellow Finnish forward Artturi Lehkonen won’t be able to join Rantanen in the World Championships, because he suffered an injury during the series with the Kraken.

This is obviously bittersweet news. It’s cool that Rantanen can help Finland pursue a title after winning a Cup with the Avs last summer. It’d also be better if Colorado were still in the playoffs, and he was trying to help them beat Dallas in Round 2.

The World Championships last 16 days, with the title game scheduled for May 28. We’ll see if Rantanen and Finland are still playing that night, long after the rest of the Avalanche players have started their summers.

***

Avalanche

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Alex Newhook #18 of the Colorado Avalanche fires a shot against Tye Ka...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: May 3, 2023

What went wrong for the Avs against Seattle, and what does the offseason hold?

18 hours ago

Cale Makar...

Rachel Vigil

In the Sports Office: Game 7

It's time to turn the lights off for the Colorado Avalanche. Enjoy the final Avalanche vlog of the season. 

2 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche might have a tough decision to make on Valeri Nichushkin

What we saw against the Kraken wasn't good enough, and now it's time for some tough decisions; the first one has to be the future of Nichushkin

2 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

DMac

Strange season comes to an end on cursed date in Avalanche history

Nine years to the day after losing another Game 7 on their home ice, Colorado suffered another devastating first-round exit from the playoffs

3 days ago

Cale Makar...

James Merilatt

The Avs chances at a title defense were actually derailed months ago

Colorado's chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons went by the wayside when they made bad decisions in the offseason

3 days ago

Philipp Grubauer...

Will Petersen

After choking with the Avalanche, Philipp Grubauer robs them in Game 7

Colorado's season ended in disappointing fashion, as the Stanley Cup won't be staying home thanks to a stunning Round 1 loss to the Kraken

4 days ago

Because Avs got bounced early, Mikko Rantanen will play more hockey