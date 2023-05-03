Close
DenverFan
MILE HIGH HOCKEY

Mile High Hockey: May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023, 1:21 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

What went wrong for the Avs against Seattle, and what does the offseason hold?

Mile High Hockey

Avs Kraken...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 26, 2023

Thoughts on the Cale Makar suspension. Where is Val? How do the Avs respond in game 5?

8 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 20: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche advances the puck again...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 21, 2023

Mike reacts to the Avs comeback victory in game two of their playoff series against the Seattle Kraken

13 days ago

Avs Oilers...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 19, 2023

What went wrong for the Avs in game one and how do they bounce back?

15 days ago

Avs Oilers...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 12, 2023

Mike Evans breaks down the Avalanche loss to the Oilers and looks ahead to the playoffs

22 days ago

Avs...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 5, 2023

Nathan MacKinnon reaches a milestone, Avs surprisingly dominant last two months, and what would winning the division mean?

29 days ago

TEMPE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck ahead of Cl...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: March 29, 2023

Why the rest of the Avs regular season is irrelevant

1 month ago

Mile High Hockey: May 3, 2023