Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

SMASHED IT

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

May 1, 2023, 2:08 PM

C.J. Cron...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

C.J. Cron earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockies were tied with Arizona 1-1 in the third inning when Cron came to the plate with two men on base. He launched a hard line drive to left field that made it over the Coors Field wall and gave Colorado a 4-1 lead. The Rockies went on to smash the Diamondbacks 12-4, putting an end to a long home losing streak.

Here’s how Cron’s homer looked and sounded on Sunday afternoon:

***

Smashed It

Yonathan Daza...

104.3 The Fan

Yonathan Daza wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

The Rockies were trailing Philadelphia 3-1 in the fourth inning when Daza came to the plate and launched a ball to deep centerfield

8 days ago

Kris Bryant...

104.3 The Fan

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Bryant was just the second batter of the game on Friday night, coming up in the first inning and launching his first home run of the season

15 days ago

Elehuris Montero...

104.3 The Fan

Elehuris Montero wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

The Rockies were tied with St. Louis 2-2 in the fourth inning when Montero came to the plate and ripped a ball into the left-field corner

21 days ago

C.J. Cron...

104.3 The Fan

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

The Rockies were trailing San Diego 5-2 when Cron came to the plate and launched a ball to left field for his third home run of the season

29 days ago

Latavius Murray...

104.3 The Fan

Latavius Murray wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Broncos losing 17-14 late in the fourth quarter, Murray took a handoff from Russell Wilson and plowed his way up the middle for a Denver TD

6 months ago

Latavius Murray...

104.3 The Fan

Latavius Murray wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Broncos losing 7-0, Murray took a handoff from backup QB Brett Rypien, found a hole on the left side and walked into the end zone

6 months ago

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week