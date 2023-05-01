C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

C.J. Cron earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockies were tied with Arizona 1-1 in the third inning when Cron came to the plate with two men on base. He launched a hard line drive to left field that made it over the Coors Field wall and gave Colorado a 4-1 lead. The Rockies went on to smash the Diamondbacks 12-4, putting an end to a long home losing streak.

Here’s how Cron’s homer looked and sounded on Sunday afternoon:

***