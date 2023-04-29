Close
NFL DRAFT 2023

Broncos add a linebacker who can compete for a starting job as a rookie

Apr 28, 2023, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

After waiting nearly six hours to finally make a pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos got busy on Friday night. First, they traded up to take Marvin Mims with the 63rd overall selection. Moments later, they made an early third-round pick at No. 67.

At that spot, Denver selected Drew Sanders, a linebacker out of Arkansas.

Sanders checks in at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given to the best linebacker in the nation.

Here’s how NFL.com summed him up as a draft prospect:

Sanders was a big signing for Alabama in 2020, ranking as a five-star prospect and top overall high school player from talent-rich Texas. The two-way star played on the defensive side and on special teams as a true freshman for the national champions, making nine stops in 12 contests. The Denton native started three times in 12 appearances the following year (24 tackles, 2.5 for loss with one sack, two pass breakups) but was limited by an injury suffered at Ole Miss midway through the season. Sanders decided to transfer to Arkansas to play inside for the Razorbacks in 2022 and stood out immediately. He garnered first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors and was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, leading the team with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Sanders also intercepted a pass and broke up five others in 12 starts before opting out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the draft. — by Chad Reuter

Sanders joins a linebacker room that features Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton as the starters on the inside. Backing up that duo is Justin Strnad and Jonas Griffith.

The rookie has a chance to start in 2023. The Broncos have been searching for a permanent answer in the middle of their defense since Super Bowl 50. Perhaps Sanders can fill that void.

He can also rush the quarterback. Last season, Sanders had 9.5 sacks for the Razorbacks. That versatility should find him a home in Vance Joseph’s defense.

***

