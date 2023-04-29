Broncos give Russell Wilson another weapon with the 63rd overall pick

After being bystanders for four hours on Thursday night, watching the first round come and go without making a pick, and then sitting idly by for another two hours on Friday, the Broncos finally made a move. They traded into the second round, landing the 63rd overall pick.

To move up, Denver sent Nos. 68 and 138 for Nos. 63 and 183. In other words, Denver moved back 45 spots in the later rounds to move up five spots on Friday night.

With that selection, Denver selected Marvin Mims Jr., a wide receiver out of Oklahoma.

MARVIN MIMS, LET’S RIDE 🐎 The @Broncos select the @OU_Football WR at No. 63 overall.pic.twitter.com/18byDNAeUY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

Mims checks in at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

Here’s how NFL.com summed him up as a draft prospect:

Mims originally committed to Stanford as a four-star recruit from Lone Star High School, where he set a national record with 2,629 receiving yards (117 catches, 32 TDs) as a senior as well as the Texas state record with 5,485 career receiving yards. He did not disappoint as a true freshman in 2020, leading the Sooners with 610 yards (16.5 per) and nine touchdowns receiving and tying for the team lead with 37 receptions in 11 games (one start). Mims was an honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2021, ranking fourth in the FBS with 22.0 yards per catch and topping his squad with 32 receptions for 705 yards (scoring five times). He garnered first-team all-league notice as a junior, topping his squad with 54 receptions for 1,083 yards (ranking sixth in the country with 20.1 per) and six scores in 13 games with 12 starts. Mims also returned kicks (3-70-23.3) and punts (33-391-11.8) during his career, receiving 2022 honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference honors for his punt return efforts.

Mims will join a crowded wide receiver room. Currently, the Broncos Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton as their starters in a three-receiver set, with K.J. Hamler and Marquez Callaway as their primary backups heading into training camp.

Hamler suffered a torn pectoral muscle during offseason workouts. This selection could be a sign that the speedster’s inability to stay healthy has finally caught up with him in Denver.

How will the rookie fit in? He’ll likely provide the Broncos with another home-run threat, giving Russell Wilson yet another weapon in Sean Payton’s offense.

