Final piece of the Russell Wilson trade finally falls into place

Apr 28, 2023, 5:48 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The picks are in. Nearly 14 months after the blockbuster trade that brought Russell Wilson to Denver, the compensation that the Broncos gave the Seahawks in exchange for the quarterback is now complete.

When Seattle used the second-round pick they received in the deal on Friday night, No. 37 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the final piece to the puzzle fell in place. It put a bow on the trade, providing a complete picture of what the Broncos gave up for the QB.

There’s no doubt that Denver gave up a lot. Time will tell if they ultimately traded away any future stars. But at first glance, it’s not as crushing as some would believe. Nothing from the list jumps out as a total gut punch.

Did the trade crush the Broncos? Did it help the Seahawks rebuild?

Those questions will be answered in the coming years.

