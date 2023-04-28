Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Who doesn’t love a picnic

Apr 28, 2023, 12:30 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Can the Avs live to fight another day? Plus what’s the x-factor for the Nuggets in the Suns series? And who do the Broncos target tonight? Join us for a Coffee Break!

Coffee Break

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Fans wait for the start of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Scienc...

Rachel Vigil

It’s the best day of the year for Cecil Lammey

The Avalanche's backs are up against the wall, can they win the next two in a row to save their season? And what are the chances the Broncos trade up into the first round tonight?

2 days ago

Jared Bednar...

Rachel Vigil

Loud train or quiet train

Nuggets get the job done and the Avs play a pivotal Game 5 tonight, who ya got?

3 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Rachel Vigil

The negative side of Prime Time

Are you still confident that the Avs will advance, even with the new Nichushkin news and can the Nuggets get the job done tonight?

4 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Rachel Vigil

Where is Nichushkin?

Does it even matter that the Nuggets lost? Plus, is tonight's game a must-win for the Avs?

5 days ago

Michael Malone Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Was it a meltdown?

Can the Avalanche get back on track after going down in the series? And the Nuggets blow a 21-point but still get the W. Are we nervous about the game in Minnesota?

9 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

Rachel Vigil

AG says 15 more

This postseason will be a lot different than last for the Avs but can the Nuggets put their feet on the gas tonight?

10 days ago

Who doesn’t love a picnic