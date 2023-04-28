For Broncos’ AFC West rivals, the first round was all about the passing game

In the NFL of the 2020s, it’s all about the passing game: executing it — or stopping it. So, it stood to reason that Denver’s division rivals emphasized that aspect with their Round 1 choices.

KANSAS CITY AND LAS VEGAS: PASS RUSHERS APLENTY

When Las Vegas went on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick, it was fair to wonder if they might pick a quarterback. Rumblings connected them to C.J. Stroud, who went No. 2 overall to Houston.

But in the end, they opted for Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. Between picking up commissioner Roger Goodell on the stage after the Raiders selected him and his sartorial choice — going shirtless underneath his jacket, which might have caused some problems if he spilled any hot food — Wilson left an impression.

Las Vegas hopes he does the same thing on the field. He gives the Raiders a potential premium option if Chandler Jones’ dip last year proves to be a decline. Jones turned 33 in February, and had just 4.5 sacks last year as he failed to launch as a complement to Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas could try to unleash Wilson, Jones and Crosby together on pass-rush downs to wreak havoc … or Wilson could end up spelling Jones altogether.

Twenty-four picks later, Kansas City took Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah to conclude Round 1. It’s the second consecutive year in which the Chiefs used a first-round pick on a pass rusher; they picked George Karlaftis last year, who notched 6 sacks as a rookie.

Anudike-Uzomah continues a recent KC pattern of emphasizing defense early in the draft. Since 2021, six of Kansas City’s eight Day 1 and Day 2 picks were on that side of the ball, including standouts like Karlaftis and Nick Bolton. Stockpiling defense through the draft appears to be Kansas City’s formula to offset some of the massive contracts dispersed throughout the roster.

So far, it appear sto be working.

LOS ANGELES: ADDING A NEEDED WEAPON

The Chargers had a maddening lack of downfield shots in the last two years. It was equal parts scheme emphasis and personnel. And it squandered a key aspect of Justin Herbert’s success algorithm: throwing deep.

Enter Quentin Johnston. The TCU receiver appears — on paper — to be more explosive than the Chargers’ other primary receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. At the minimum, he provides insurance in case injuries strike those veterans. But if the Chargers can get good health — for a change — Johnston will open up short to intermediate coverage gaps for the two veterans. If all are healthy, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can use the three-receiver sets he favored in Dallas.

A tight end could have also made sense here. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was still on the board when the Chargers picked. But the expected run at that position didn’t happen. Kincaid went to Buffalo, becoming the only Day 1 player taken at the position. As a result, the Chargers might be able to fill that need in Round 2.