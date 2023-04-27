Three things the Denver Broncos should do in the 2023 NFL Draft

When you don’t pick until the third round, it’s not advisable to get hung up on specific players. And when you only have five picks, you don’t want to fall into the trap of reaching because you must target a specific position group.

Thus, this isn’t about locking in on specific prospects. It’s more philosophical. But if the Broncos do this, they should emerge with some helpful pieces for the present — and sufficient draft capital for the future.

1. FOCUS ON LONG-TERM UPSIDE

This isn’t the draft in which to focus on how much each player can contribute in Year 1. While immediate starters would be nice, they can emerge naturally, through the process of working their way up the depth chart. The Broncos don’t need to plug any of their draft picks into the top line of the depth chart right away.

Thus, a player like Army edge rusher Andre Carter — who has potential elite traits in terms of quickness and length, but faces a level jump from a heavy diet of Group of Five opponents to the NFL — could make sense. He possesses a lofty ceiling … but his chances of being an impact player in Year 1 aren’t great.

“We certainly don’t want to not take a player who we’ve got a high grade on because maybe Year 1 of the vision is as a backup and he plays special teams, but we feel like he can develop into a really good pro football player,” Sean Payton said last week. “Everyone’s got a taste. You have to trust your work, the amount of work, and then kind of tune out a little bit of the white noise.”

2. THEY FIND SOME OFFENSIVE EXPLOSIVENESS

It can come in myriad forms. A wide receiver whose game is predicated on straight-line speed, change-of-direction quickness — or both, such as Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott. A running back who is a threat to go the distance whenever he touches the ball, such as Tulane’s Tyjae Spears.

The Broncos don’t know what Javonte Williams will look like when he returns from his knee injury. Their most dynamic speed threat — KJ Hamler — has missed more games than he’s played to date. Thus, Denver can’t plan on having him be an integral part of the offense. If he stays healthy, they’ll find room for him. But that can’t be Plan A.

3. KEEP FUTURE DRAFT CAPITAL — SPECIFICALLY, THE 2024 ROUND 1 PICK

The Broncos could awaken Friday morning awash with temptation. They might look at their board and see a player in the top 10 on their board still available as Day 2 dawns. Getting there could be costly. Denver doesn’t have a second-round pick this year or next year. Which means … they could be tempted to trade next year’s Round 1 pick for a Round 2 choice this year. (For old-school fans, this is the Bobby Beathard Special.)

My unsolicited advice: Don’t.

These deals don’t often work. Ask anyone around the Broncos in 2009. They traded a 2010 first-round pick to get a second-rounder that year. Denver’s immediate gratification was Alphonso Smith, a massive bust. The pick they sent to Seattle became safety Earl Thomas, a potential Hall of Famer.

Never, never fall into the trap of trading a higher pick in a future year for a lower one today. It might be tempting. But patience is usually the best play.

***